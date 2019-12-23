VSB Bancorp +46% as Northfield to acquire in $62.9M stock deal

VSB Bancorp (OTC:VSBN) surges 46% after Northfield Bancorp (NFBK -1.5% ) agrees to acquire VSB for ~$62.9M of NFBK common stock.

The price for VSB shareholders is fixed at $33.30 per share, subject to a 5% collar; price represents a 51% premium to VSBN's closing price on Friday.

The deal will strengthen NFBK's presence in the Staten Island, NY, market; lower funding costs with ~325M of deposits, add total loans of ~$157M with an average yield of 5.77%, and create economies of scale, NFBK said.

Sees deal 8.5% accretive to NFBK's 2021 EPS and less than 2.5% dilutive to tangible book value per share at closing.