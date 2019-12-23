Freddie Mac sees housing market staying strong into 2020

Freddie Mac sees home sales increasing from 6.0M in 2019 to 6.2M in 2020 then 6.3M in 2021, according to its December forecast.

“Improved sentiment, lower financial market volatility and trade headwinds are setting up a favorable economic environment for continued real estate market growth in 2020,” Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater said.

Sees average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate at 3.8% in 2020 and 2021; compares with 3.73% rate last week.

Sees purchase mortgage originations rising to $1.26T in 2019, then $1.33T in 2020 and $1.38T in 2021, while refinance originations are expected to declined from $846B in 2019 to $650B in 2020 and $475B in 2021.

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML

Mortgage REIT and mortgage-backed security ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ, TSI, JLS

