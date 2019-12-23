Raytheon hits record high after raking in new defense contracts

Raytheon (RTN +1.6% ) rallies to a fresh all-time high after winning more than $3B in contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense on Friday.

RTN received a ~$1B contract for Standard Missile-6 full-rate production requirements to include all up rounds, flight test rounds, spares and round design agent.

The U.S. Navy awarded RTN a $1.95B modification contract for the detail design and construction of four Multi Mission Surface Combatant ships.

The company also will build two additional shipsets of SPY-6 radars under a $250M U.S. Navy contract, bringing its total of radar shipsets to DDG-51 Flight III destroyers to nine.