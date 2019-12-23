Buffett protege Todd Combs to head Geico

One of Warren Buffett's lieutenants, Todd Combs, will succeed Bill Roberts as president and CEO of Geico, one of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B -0.3% ) (BRK.A -0.3% ) main insurance subsidiaries.

Combs will pick up the reins at Geico after Roberts steps down from the posts at the end of the month; Roberts will become vice chairman of Geico effective Jan. 1, 2020 and plans to retire from the company at the end of the year.

Combs has been an investment manager at Berkshire Hathaway in 2010; he'll continue to manage $14B of investments for Geico's parent.