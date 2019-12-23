Intercontinental promotes product chief to Bakkt CEO

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -0.4% ) names Mike Blandina CEO of Bakkt, the digital assets and trading platform that's majority-owned by ICE.

Adam White will serve as president of the company.

The appointments took effect on Dec. 20, after the departure of founding CEO Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the U.S. Senate to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Blandina joined Bakkt earlier this year as chief product officer, after stints at OneMarket, Westfield, and PayPal, among other companies.

White became Bakkt's chief operating officer at the company's launch in 2018, after holding a leadership role at Coinbase.