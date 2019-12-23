Magellan Midstream seeks to boost capacity for west Texas pipeline

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP -0.5% ) says it launched a second open season to boost capacity along the western leg of its South System refined products pipeline.

The pipeline currently moves 100K bbl/day of gasoline and already plans to expand capacity to 175K bbl/day, but under MMP's second open season, capacity could be increased to as much as 200K bbl/day, or ~8.4M gal/day of gasoline.

MMP expects both the west Texas refined products pipeline expansion and new Midland terminal to be operational in mid-2020.