Oportun Financial +6.6% as BTIG boosts price target

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) gains 6.6% after BTIG analyst Mark Palmer raises his price target on the stock to $27 from $22, as a meeting with the company's CFO affirmed Palmer's constructive view of OPRT.

Reiterates buy recommendation.

CFO Jonathan Coblentz sees company benefiting from California rate cap law.

"Unlike many of the other personal lenders in the state, who have been originating more than 350K loans per year with triple-digit annual percentage rates, OPRT as of the end of 3Q19 had an average APR of 34% and an average loan term of 32 months," Palmer writes.

OPRT launched a beta version of its new credit card, earlier than the Q1 2020 launch management had targeted.

Notes that the company, currently offering personal loans in 12 states, is in talks regarding bank partnerships; management will provide an update during Q4 2019 report in February.

Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (2 Very Bullish, Bullish).