Saudis, Kuwait near end to spat over shared oil fields - WSJ

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are set to end their dispute over oil fields in a territory shared between the two countries, WSJ reported over the weekend, paving the way for the return of 500K bbl/day of production.
The return would be gradual and offset by output reductions in other oil fields to comply with cuts agreed upon with other producers, according to the report.
Chevron (CVX +0.3%), which operates an onshore field in the neutral zone, said it "remains committed to the region and is focused on supporting operational activities to maintain readiness for a production restart when the time comes."
