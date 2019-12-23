Wells Fargo's political woes likely to hang on through 2020, Cowen says

Wells Fargo (WFC +0.9% ) will likely remain a target of lawmaker scrutiny next year, Cowen analyst Jaret Seiberg writes in a note.

He points to remarks by House Financial Services Chairman Maxine Waters, who indicated last week that she'll call for more testimony from Wells Fargo, with focus on its board and new CEO Charles Scharf.

Given the tension, the Federal Reserve may have a tough time voting next year to lift the asset cap it imposed on the bank in February 2018, Seiberg said.

Last week, Odeon's Dick Bove cut his rating on the bank to sell from hold, saying the bank "appears to be directionless at the moment."