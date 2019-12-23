'Amazon's Choice' attached to unsafe, mislabeled products - WSJ

Amazon (AMZN +0.1% ) applies its "Amazon's Choice" badge to some unsafe and mislabeled products, according to a WSJ investigation.

The selected products also include items that violate Amazon's own policies and controlled substances, including steroids and marijuana products.

Third-party merchants have found ways to manipulate the algorithms by pushing customers to purchase an item, which boosts the listing.

Amazon's statement: "When deciding to badge a product as Amazon’s Choice, we proactively incorporate a number of factors that are designed to protect customers from those policy violations. When we identify a product that may not meet our high bar for products we highlight for customers, we remove the badge."