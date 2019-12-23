Kennedy Wilson's sixth U.S. real estate fund exceeds target

Kennedy Wilson (KW -1.1% ) gets $775M of capital commitments and closes fundraising for Kennedy Wilson Real Estate Fund VI, a private equity fund focused on value-add real estate investments in the western U.S. with purchasing power of ~$2B in commercial assets.

It's the largest private placement in KW's history and is 55% larger than its predecessor fund, which closed in 2016.

Kennedy Wilson committed $82M to the fund.

Fund VI has a current portfolio of 12 multifamily, office, retail, and other commercial assets with an aggregate purchase price of $1.1B, deploying $386M of equity to date.

The fund's capital commitments come from a global institutional investor base, including private wealth management offices, public and corporate pension funds, and family offices.