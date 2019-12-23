Brookfield Asset -1.0% as WSJ highlights mall risks

Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM -1% ) slips 1.0% after the Wall Street Journal publishes an article pointing out that the alternative asset manager's bet on malls, through its acquisition GGP in August 2018, is looking riskier than ever.

Since the acquisition, major mall tenants Sears Holding and Forever 21 have filed for bankruptcy, while the stocks of other major mall tenants, including Gap, Macy's, and J.C. Penney, sank after weak earnings reports.

Brookfield, though, believes that while there are probably too many malls in the U.S., many of the strongest ones will thrive.

Its strategy focuses on extracting more value from the properties by reconfiguring stores and redeveloping the land that surrounds them.

The company has $2.5B of projects underway to build residential complexes, office space, and hotels on the sites of nine of its malls and to remodel some of their existing retail space. Furthermore, it has identified $2.6B of longer-term projects.

To boost returns, Brookfield aims to sell the buildings that it's constructing on land around its malls to other investors. It projects that it can create a combined $1.8B in incremental value through the current and long-term projects it has identified.

The outcome of the strategy is still to be seen, of course.

Green Street Advisors estimates a 10% drop in the value of Brookfield's malls this year. Brookfield, though, disagrees with Green Street's analysis that almost half of its 113 malls rate as B+ or lower, saying that its average tenant sales per square foot is a relatively high $787.