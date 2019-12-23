Soleno Therapeutics +20% as Oppenheimer starts at Outperform

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO +19.7% ) soars as much as 38% after Oppenheimer starts coverage with an Outperform rating and a $10 price target.

SLNO's DCCR has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in Prader-Willi syndrome, and its active ingredient has a long record of human safety, Oppy analyst Leland Gershell says.

With "just" a ~$65M enterprise value, the analyst likes the stock's risk/reward and recommends building a position ahead of the Phase 3 reveal in H1 2020.

SLNO's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.