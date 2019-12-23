Materion, Ucore team up for heavy rare earths production bid

Materion (MTRN +0.4% ) and rare earths miner Ucore Rare Metals (OTCQX:UURAF +12.7% ) unveil plans to form a consortium to jointly submit a bid for U.S. military funding of a rare earths processing plant.

The U.S. Department of Defense plans to pick one or more winners to receive funding to build a pilot plant to process heavy rare earth elements, a less-common type of the specialized minerals used in weaponry.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. and a joint venture between Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) and privately held Blue Line Corp. also have announced plans to apply.