Shell makes 'significant' Browse Basin find

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it made a "significant" discovery of gas and condensate at its Bratwurst-1 exploration well in the Browse Basin off the coast of Western Australia.

Shell says the find is located 99 miles northeast of its Prelude FLNG facility and presents an opportunity for a future tie-back to Prelude.

Shell releases no specifics but says the discovery will support its growth plans for "more and cleaner energy, with LNG being the predominant focus for Shell in Australia."