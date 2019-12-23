Myriad -8.6% after WSJ genetic test report

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) drops 8.6% after last Friday's WSJ report about the company reclassifying a BRCA gene variant from "pathogenic" to "unknown significance."

Myriad says the change was made after more people with the variant were tested and added to MYGN's database.

The reclassifying is very unusual, says the company, and occurred in less than 1% of pathogenic variants over a 10-year period.

The WSJ report profiles several women in one family who underwent surgeries to prevent cancer, nearly all after taking Myriad tests. Years later, the women found out about the reclassification, which meant the mutation might not increase cancer risk.