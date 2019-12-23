Boeing's Muilenburg had to go after botching MAX but what comes next?

Boeing (BA +3% ) shares, which have slipped more than 20% over the past nine months, rise 3% today to lead all 30 Dow stocks after the company canned CEO Dennis Muilenburg in the wake of the 737 MAX crisis.

"Boeing's MAX response has been a failure - and as a result we think it is wholly appropriate for the board to replace Muilenburg," says Vertical Research's Robert Stallard.

Muilenburg "is responsible for what Boeing has said and done in reaction to the two tragic fatal accidents... [which] has arguably come from a corporate identity that under his leadership has been less than humble."

Aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia of Teal Group says new CEO David Calhoun, who previously served as head of Blackstone's P-E portfolio operation, will provide short-term stability but not the long-term "emphasis on engineering" Boeing needs.

"Calhoun is respected in the industry," Aboulafia says, "but long-term, does he bring the right tool kit? Private equity leans companies out. That's not Boeing’s problem right now."

CNBC's Jim Cramer says the CEO had to be fired for the MAX to receive regulatory approval, as "it was impossible to get clearance with all these different entities as long as he was there, because he presided over what happened."

Muilenburg also was hurt by scrutiny earlier this fall during congressional testimony that Cramer calls a "disaster."