American Vanguard buys herbicide brands from Corteva Agriscience

Dec. 23, 2019 3:47 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA), AVDCTVA, AVDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Corteva (CTVA +1.7%) jumps to its highest levels in three months after selling four herbicide brands to American Vanguard (AVD +1.4%) for an undisclosed sum.
  • AVD says the products are "complementary tank-mix partners for a variety of primary herbicides used in the U.S. agricultural market, [and] are particularly valuable for enhancing weed control performance against increasing numbers of resistant weed species."
  • The brands "have well-established market positions, are solidly profitable and can be readily incorporated into our existing sales and marketing programs," says AVD Chairman and CEO Eric Wintemut.
