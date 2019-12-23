American Vanguard buys herbicide brands from Corteva Agriscience
- Corteva (CTVA +1.7%) jumps to its highest levels in three months after selling four herbicide brands to American Vanguard (AVD +1.4%) for an undisclosed sum.
- AVD says the products are "complementary tank-mix partners for a variety of primary herbicides used in the U.S. agricultural market, [and] are particularly valuable for enhancing weed control performance against increasing numbers of resistant weed species."
- The brands "have well-established market positions, are solidly profitable and can be readily incorporated into our existing sales and marketing programs," says AVD Chairman and CEO Eric Wintemut.