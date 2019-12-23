FDA to hold hearing on 22nd Century's VLN cigarettes in February
Dec. 23, 2019
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Tobacco Products Safety Advisory Committee will conduct a public hearing on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 regarding 22nd Century Group's (XXII -5%) Modified Risk Tobacco Product application for its Very Low Nicotine Content cigarettes under the proposed brand name of VLN cigarettes.
- The MRTP application seeks a reduced exposure marketing authorization from the FDA to allow VLN cigarettes to be marketed with the claim that they contain 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as other related claims.
- “We welcome the opportunity to publicly present our MRTP application and detail the science and evidence supporting the reduced exposure claims for VLN cigarettes,” said 22nd Century President and CEO Michael Zercher.