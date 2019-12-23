Innovative Industrial in two sale-leasebacks with Grassroots

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) closes on two sale-leaseback deals with subsidiaries of GR Companies (Grassroots) for two properties in Pennsylvania and North Dakota for a purchase price of ~$24.1M total.

IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement for each property with a subsidiary of Grassroots, which intends to continue to operate the properties as regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facilities.

Grassroots is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the properties, including an ~35K-square-foot redevelopment at the Pennsylvania property, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $13.2M.

Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIP’s total investment in the two properties will be ~$37.3M.

Previously: Innovative Industrial Properties acquires Illinois property and enters into long-term lease with Grassroots(Oct. 31)