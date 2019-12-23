Stocks continue to rack up record highs

The three major stock market averages all posted new record closing highs, extending last week's rally amid an easing of geopolitical risks.

"Stocks are grinding relentlessly higher into year-end on continued momentum from the positive resolution of four key events: A phase one trade deal, a dovish Fed, economic data that isn’t getting worse and Brexit resolution," says Sevens Report founder Tom Essaye.

Meanwhile, Boeing gave a big boost to the Dow after the company fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg, and the Nasdaq recorded its ninth straight record close, its longest such streak since 1998.

From a sector standpoint, the S&P 500 energy sector (+1.1%) topped today's leaderboard and industrials (+0.6%) followed suit amid gains in Boeing and

U.S. Treasury prices fell slightly, lifting both the two-year and 10-year yields up 2 bps to 1.65% and 1.94%, respectively.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.1% to $60.52/bbl.