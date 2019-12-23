Verso gets activist pushback on combining meetings

Verso (NYSE:VRS) will delay its 2019 annual meeting, previously scheduled for Jan. 21, 2020, until Jan. 31, 2020 to combine the annual meeting matters with proposals related to the previously announced sale of its Androscoggin and Stevens Point Mills to Pixelle Specialty Solutions.

Activist investors Atlas Holdings and Blue Wolf Capital Advisors IV contends that the rescheduling will prevent shareholders from making an informed decision on the specialty mills transaction and is an attempt to prevent the activists' nominees from being elected.

"There is no sufficient reason in our opinion for the board to combine two meetings into one, in light of our nominations," Altas and Blue Wolf said in a statement. "This seems to be yet another attempt by this board to further distract stockholders from our serious concerns regarding the board's actions."