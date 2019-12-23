Endeavour Mining gets extension to improve offer for Centamin

Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) won approval to give more time to Canadian suitor Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) to make a firm takeover offer.

The U.K. Takeover Panel has established a new "put up or shut up" deadline of Jan. 14 for Endeavour to make an offer or walk away.

Endeavour had said the original Dec. 31 deadline did not give it sufficient time to study Centamin's assets, including the Sukari and Cleopatra projects in Egypt as well as exploration projects in parts of west Africa.