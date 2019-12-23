Prospect Capital starts tender offers for $35M of notes

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) starts two cash tender offers to purchase up to $10M of 4.75% senior convertible notes due 2020 and up to $25M of 4.95% senior convertible notes due 2022.

Each tender offer expires at 12:00 midnight on Jan. 21, 2020.

Prospect has $175M of the 2020 notes outstanding and $292M of 2022 notes outstanding.

The company will pay $1,003.00, plus accrued and unpaid interest, for each $1,000 principal amount of 2020 notes tendered.

It will pay $1,022.50, plus accrued and unpaid interest, for each $1,000 principal amount of 2022 notes tendered.