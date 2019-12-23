Miners shine as gold, silver futures hit six-week highs

Gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) enjoyed outsized gains in today's trade as gold prices pushed past a level of technical resistance that strategists say could signal further gains ahead.

"Gold has broken above the pivotal $1480/81 level today, which means the path of least resistance is now to the upside again," says Forex.com technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

Comex February gold settled +0.5% to $1,488.70/oz. while March silver closed +1.6% to $17.49/oz., both hitting their highest settlements since Nov. 6.

Apparent progress toward ending the U.S.-China trade dispute could boost gold even if it also helps equities because easing trade tensions between the world's largest economies can mean increased demand for bullion and sliver.

"With China being one of if not the largest gold consumer, this implies increased demand from this important market, especially ahead of the Lunar New Year when gift jewelry purchases tend to rise," Razaqzada also writes.

Among top precious metals names: GOLD +1.8% , NEM +2% , AUY +3.1% , AU +3.2% , KGC +4.4% , AEM +3%, WPM +4.8% , AG +8.4% , FSM +9.2% , EXK +3.2% , PAAS +3.8% , RGLD +2.8% , GFI +4% , SBGL +3.8% , HMY +2.5% .

