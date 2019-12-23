Elliott, Pimco do not merit $5B 'windfall,' PG&E says

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says in a court filing that bondholders do not deserve a $5B "windfall" when it reorganizes next year because the utility is in bankruptcy, voiding any right to an early payoff premium.

PG&E is challenging a demand for a "make whole" payment by big noteholders including Elliott Management and Pacific Investment Management, which say their debt contracts guarantee them the money if PG&E chooses to pay the notes early.

"To pay more on claims than is legally required would be patently irresponsible," PG&E says in court papers filed Friday in a San Francisco federal court.

The noteholders say only one of the debt contracts has the kind of ambiguity that PG&E is trying to take advantage of to get out of the payment, arguing that governing documents for the rest of the $17.5B of notes clearly show holders are entitled to payout.