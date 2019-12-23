Theater stocks fade on disappointing Disney film debt

Movie theater chains AMC Entertainment (AMC -5.3% ) and Cinemark (CNK -3.1% ) fell sharply in today's trade following a disappointing opening for Disney's (NYSE:DIS) latest Star Wars installment.

Sales data showed the movie generated $176M in its first three days, making it the third largest December debut ever but tracking well below the opening weekend take of its two predecessors in the trilogy and slightly below the $183M forecast by Box Office Pro.

North American movie ticket sales probably fell by 3.6% in 2019 to $11.5B, according to Comscore estimates, as a string of Disney hits including Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King and the newly released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker apparently will not be enough to lift the overall industry.