Spirit Airlines to buy 100 Airbus aircraft

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) says it will buy 100 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A320neo jets to be delivered through 2027, with options to purchase as many as 50 additional aircraft.

The purchase agreement finalizes an earlier provisional deal for the aircraft, when Spirit picked European planes even after the U.S. imposed 10% tariffs on some of the planes Airbus offers to U.S. carriers, as part of the long-running trade dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The deal could be worth $11B-$12B at list prices, depending on the number of each variant of the A320 single-aisle family chosen, although such deals typically include deep discounts.