Cheniere raises Midship cost estimate, sees service starting in April

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) wants to begin partial gas transportation service on its Midship pipeline as soon as April, it told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission while seeking to raise recourse rates in response to higher construction costs.

Earlier this year, Cheniere had hoped to begin interim service in October 2019 on the 1.44B cf/day, 200-mile natural gas pipeline designed to help move western Oklahoma gas closer to U.S. Gulf Coast markets.

Cheniere's Dec. 20 application seeks updated cost-based recourse rates based on a raised cost estimate of $1.49B for full transportation service, attributing the increase to unusually heavy rain in April-June that required Midship to spend more than $100M on rain-related items.

The company told S&P Glonal Platts that construction of the pipeline is now "nearly complete with the majority of remaining work relating to restoration and commissioning activities."