Brazil lacks alternative to criticized Eletrobras privatization plan - Reuters

Brazil's government does not have an alternative proposal for the privatization of Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR), which appears headed for rejection in the Senate, Reuters reports.

The government proposes to privatize EBR through a share issuance that would dilute its controlling stake, but the president of Brazil's Senate says the proposal will not be approved due to resistance from the northeastern and northern regions.

The Bolsonaro government reportedly has no alternative plan and will try to convince Congress to approve the current version of the bill.