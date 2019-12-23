Renewable Energy target hiked to $58 at BWS on BTC benefits

Renewable Energy (REGI +6.5% ) rallies to its highest level in nearly 10 months as BWS Financial maintains its Buy rating and raises its stock price target to $58 from $31, after the Congressional budget was amended to include the biodiesel tax credit.

BMW analyst Hamed Khorsand estimates REGI should receive $500M in the next three months plus $900M over the remaining three years of the current extension and retroactive approval of the BTC, which he says possibly could use the cash to buy back debt and stock.

REGI's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.