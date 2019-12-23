Stealth Bio cut to Neutral at H.C. Wainwright after PMM trial failure

Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO -6.3% ) sinks to a YTD low after H.C. Wainwright downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $5 price target, slashed from $21, after the Phase 3 clinical trial of elamipretide in primary mitochondrial myopathy failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoints.

The Phase 3 failure is disappointing since elamipretide improved functional performance and patient reported outcomes in Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies, says Wainwright's Yi Chen.

Since there are no alternative objective endpoints to measure efficacy in PMM patients, Chen thinks Stealth may not further pursue the PMM indication, which comprised most of his original valuation of the company.

MITO's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral.