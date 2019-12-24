Super Saturday sales top Black Friday by 10%

U.S. consumers are setting more holiday shopping set records, as job growth and fatter wallets, along with stronger household finances, have put many in a buying mood this season.

Marking the biggest single day in U.S. retail history, Super Saturday (12/21) sales reached $34.4B, topping Black Friday's $31.2B by 10%, according to Customer Growth Partners.

Figures were paced by the 'Big Four' mega retailers - Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Target (NYSE:TGT) - while online spending this season has so far accounted for 58% of sales growth from a year earlier.

