Does Amazon prioritize deliveries over public safety?

Investigations by ProPublica and BuzzFeed News reveal that drivers delivering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) packages had been involved in more than 60 crashes that led to serious injuries since 2015, including 13 deaths.

The publications say the company repeatedly quashed or delayed safety initiatives - to prioritize faster deliveries and increased revenue - though Amazon maintains its rate of fatal crashes is better than the most recent federal rate.

"Statistically at this scale, traffic incidents have occurred and will occur again, but these are exceptions, and we will not be satisfied until we achieve zero incidents across our delivery operations."