Futures look to extend record highs

Traders are looking to celebrate a different Christmas Eve than the one last year, which saw the S&P 500 dip into bear market territory after President Trump teased about firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid rising interest rates.

Easing trade tensions, as well as rate cuts in recent months, saw the S&P 500 hit another record on Monday, up nearly 29% YTD, and Wall Street is looking to build on those gains during today's holiday-shortened trading session.