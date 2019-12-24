Netflix top brass get pay bumps in 2020

Six months after Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shareholders decided against a lucrative executive compensation plan in a non-binding vote, the streaming giant has established a plan similar to the one nixed in June.

It gives CEO Reed Hastings a $650K salary next year and $34M in stock options (a 10% increase from 2019), and awards Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos exactly the same amount at Hastings, but via a different split.