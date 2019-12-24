Resolute to buy three U.S. sawmills for $163M

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) agrees to acquire Conifex Timber's three sawmills in the southern U.S. for $163M plus ~$7M in working capital.

The three sawmills - two in Arkansas and one in Florida - have combined production capacity of 550M board ft.; the El Dorado mill in Arkansas recently was idled, and RFP plans to spend $20M on capital upgrades to gradually restart the mill in 2021.

RFP says it is positioned to generate synergies and related benefits with the acquisition.