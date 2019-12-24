Argus hits FedEx sidelines on near-term view

Argus Research downgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from Buy to Hold, citing a lack of confidence in the near-term earnings potential. FDX has a Neutral Quant rating.

Analyst John Eade notes the 2018-19 share pullback on trade, tariff, and overseas macro concerns plus the declining FedEx Express revenue and narrowing margins.

The analyst says he would move FDX back to Buy once he sees signs of top and bottom-line improvement.

Eade lowers his FY20 EPS estimate from $12.80 to $10.75, below the $11.13 consensus.