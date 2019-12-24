Wright Medical cut at Jefferies as higher bid looks unlikely

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $30.75 price target at Jefferies, which believes the company is unlikely to receive a "significantly" higher bid than Stryker's (NYSE:SYK) $30.75/share offer.

While Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) could make a strategic case for an acquisition, a $34-$35/share deal would be a "stretch" for the company financially and bring dilution or leverage, says analyst Raj Denhoy.

WMGI's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.