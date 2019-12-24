Saudi Arabia, Kuwait announce deal to resume oil at shared fields

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait confirm an agreement to resume oil production in a shared border region that can produce 500K bbl/day.

The area has produced no oil since 2015, when its two main fields - the onshore Wafra and offshore Khafji - were shut down in a dispute between the two countries over land and environmental rights.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which operates in the Neutral Zone, welcomes the news, saying it expects full production at pre-shutdown capacity within 12 months.

The agreement is unlikely to add oil to the market soon because Saudi Arabia and Kuwait both adhere to OPEC production limits that have been extended into March.

