Lineage Cell +17% premarket on intellectual property and assets deal

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:LCTX) is up 17% premarket on entering into license agreements with three separate companies in the cell therapy space for the license, development, manufacture and sale of products based on its broad cell therapy platform and technologies.

The aggregate up-front cash payment from the transactions was greater than $1M with additional cash and royalties due upon reaching certain development milestones or product sales.

The Company is also are pursuing external partnership opportunities to support the development of OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 programs.