Acasti bull calls pullback 'unwarranted'

B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani says Acasti Pharma's (NASDAQ:ACST) 24% pullback yesterday was "unwarranted" as the delay in CaPre drug data is likely "inconsequential" to the anticipated study results.

Yesterday, Acasti announced it will now report top-line results for the Trilogy 1 Phase 3 trial in January 2020 due to an unexpected delay in data processing.

Mamtani also notes ACST's "incrementally improved balance sheet," which limits the "post-data financing overhang."

B. Riley maintains a Buy rating and $8 PT on ACST. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.