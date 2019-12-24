Stemline's 'pipeline in a product' merits Overweight rating at Cantor

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) +3% pre-market after Cantor Fitzgerald initiates coverage with an Overweight rating and $18 price target, saying Elzonris could be a "pipeline in a product" for the company and is underappreciated by investors.

Cantor's Alethia Young expects sales from Elzonris for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, excluding maintenance therapy, in the U.S. alone to top $150M by 2025.

Young also thinks the potential expansion of Elzonris into the BPDCN maintenance setting in 2021 could produce unadjusted peak U.S. sales of $223M by 2029.

STML's average Sell Side Rating is Very Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.