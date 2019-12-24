Sony can't keep up with image sensor demand

Sony (NYSE:SNE) will run its chip factories constantly through the holidays - for the second consecutive year - to try and keep up with demand for mobile phone camera sensors, according to Terushi Shimizu, the head of Sony's semiconductor unit.

The company is more than doubling its capital spending on the business to 280B ($2.6B) this fiscal year and is also building a new facility in Nagasaki that will come online in April 2021.

"Judging by the way things are going, even after all that investment in expanding capacity, it might still not be enough," Shimizu said in an interview. "We are having to apologize to customers because we just can't make enough."