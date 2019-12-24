Stocks quiet to start holiday shortened session

Stocks begin today's short session relatively unchanged, after all three major market benchmarks posted record closing highs yesterday; S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all currently flat.

European bourses also show little movement, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% , France's CAC flat, and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat, and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.7% .

In the U.S., today marks the start of the Santa Claus rally period, which occurs on the final five trading days of the year and the first two tradings days of the new year; the S&P has averaged a 1.3% gain during the period since 1950.

Among the S&P sectors, the energy sector ( +0.4% ) is the early leader, extending its 6% rise this month, while the health care sector ( -0.3% ) lags.

U.S. Treasury prices also are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.66% and the 10-year yield flat at 1.94%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.72.