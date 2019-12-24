Hilton to launch new brand aimed at young professionals - WSJ

Hilton (HLT +0.2% ) is introducing a new hotel brand geared toward a young professional crowd, focusing on modern design with a bar and restaurant scene targeted at both urban travelers and locals, WSJ reports.

HLT reportedly wants to appeal to a more affluent crowd than some of its existing lifestyle brands such as Motto or limited service brands such Hilton Garden Inn by offering bigger rooms and plusher amenities.

The company has kept the brand's name a secret but plans to unveil details next month, according to the report.