Production start at Israel's Leviathan gas field delayed again

Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry has postponed the start of production at the offshore Leviathan natural gas field, saying it wanted to further validate analysis of the equipment to be used at the site.

Project partners Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Delek Drilling (OTCPK:DGRLY) say they are working with the ministry to bring the field online within a few days.

Leviathan was supposed to begin operations today after a court last week lifted a temporary injunction that had been granted over environmental concerns.