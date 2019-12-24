AquaVenture cut at Ray Jay as water M&A activity seen remaining strong
Dec. 24, 2019 10:23 AM ETAquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS)WAASBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- AquaVenture (WAAS +0.1%) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James after the company yesterday agreed to be acquired by Culligan for $27.10/share.
- "Culligan is a very logical buyer, making it unlikely that any other players will start a bidding war," writes Ray Jay's Pavel Molchanov, also expecting recent strong M&A activity in the water sector to continue in 2020.
- "Given the highly fragmented industry landscape, there remain plenty of M&A targets, hence there is no reason for bidding wars except in truly exceptional circumstances," Molchanov says.
- WAAS also is downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley FBR and to Hold from Buy at Lake Street.
- WAAS's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.