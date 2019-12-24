Nexa Resources price target lowered by BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowers Nexa Resources's (NEXA -0.6% ) price target to $9.25 from $10.00, with rating kept at Market Perform.

The price target fall comes after the company's jarosite conversion project at the Cajamarquilla smelter in Peru has been suspended post supplier delays, resulting in re-evaluation of the project.

While the company does not expect the development to impact metal production in 2020, the analyst questions whether the delay is a "symptom of a bigger issues", with many of Nexa's growth project timelines also slipping.

NEXA's overall Sell Side rating is Neutral, with Quant rating Bearish