CLPS +46% after integrating Singapore subsidiaries

CLPS (CLPS +46.2% ) announced the business integration of Infogain Pte. Ltd. and RiDiK Pte. Ltd., its two subsidiaries in Southeast Asia, into the Company's Singapore Division.

Post the integration, CLPS Singapore is expected to achieve total revenue growth of over 200% Y/Y for FY20.

"From the perspective of the Company's business development, the integration allows us to further expand our business and improve our operational efficiency. It also helps improve CLPS's overseas profitability and becomes a new major contributor to our development in Southeast Asia”, commented Mr. Srustijeet Mishra, founder of RiDiK and CEO of CLPS Singapore.